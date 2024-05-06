SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SSNC opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

