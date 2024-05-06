Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 764 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

