Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

