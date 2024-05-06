JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

