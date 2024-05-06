Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

