First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.