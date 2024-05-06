Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.