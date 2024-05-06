Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $195.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

