The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

