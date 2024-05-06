Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after buying an additional 784,590 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 683,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,817.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 618,052 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.