Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Cardlytics has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $14.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $20.52.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
