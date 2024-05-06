Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

