a.k.a. Brands (AKA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $148.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.41 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.34. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

