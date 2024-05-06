Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $0.74 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

