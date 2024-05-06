Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.16 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $247.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

