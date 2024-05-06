EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.
EHang Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
