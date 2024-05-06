EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

EHang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EHang

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EHang by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in EHang by 34.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

