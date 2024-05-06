enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.11 million, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.07.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that enCore Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

