ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex Stock Up 0.5 %

CDXC stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

