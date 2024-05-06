Evercore ISI Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

