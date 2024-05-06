TD Cowen Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $130.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.08.

EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

