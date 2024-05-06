Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Shares of NWN opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

