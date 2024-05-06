Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $256.08 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

