Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $645,346,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.