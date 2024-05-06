First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,734 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,377 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 79,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESML stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.