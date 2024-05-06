First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

BUYW opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $441.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Main BuyWrite ETF Profile

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

