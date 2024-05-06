Forge Global (FRGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Forge Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 129.22%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. On average, analysts expect Forge Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,437,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 131,367 shares of company stock worth $248,857 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

