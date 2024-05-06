Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after buying an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after buying an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

