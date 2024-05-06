iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $331.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.41 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.11 and a 200 day moving average of $310.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

