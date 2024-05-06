Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

PDP stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

