Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.