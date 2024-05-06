Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 12,115 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 59,091 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 207.0% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.