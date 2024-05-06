Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 340.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.00 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

