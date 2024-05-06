SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 334.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TNL opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

