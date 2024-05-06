SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $246.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $303.57. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

