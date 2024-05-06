Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 367,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $210.76 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

