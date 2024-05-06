Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seaboard by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEB. TheStreet lowered shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,220.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,048.01 and a twelve month high of $3,942.64. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

