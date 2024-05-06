Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 133,771 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 75,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOE opened at $150.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

