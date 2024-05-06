Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

