Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $193.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.