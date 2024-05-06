Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.