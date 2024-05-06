Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.20 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

