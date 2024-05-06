Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.85 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $16.85 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

