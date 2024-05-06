Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $115.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

