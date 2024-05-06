NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BWS Financial currently has a $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NETGEAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.86.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that NETGEAR will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at NETGEAR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 52.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NETGEAR by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
