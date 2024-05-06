Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.3 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

