Nuvei (NVEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

