OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OMF opened at $51.20 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.