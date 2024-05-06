Oppenheimer Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.7 %

JCI opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.