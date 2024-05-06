TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231,550 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,976,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,000,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

