PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get PACS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PACS Group

PACS Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PACS Group

NYSE PACS opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.